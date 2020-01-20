President Donald Trump randomly lashed out at The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig for the book they’re about to release about the chaos and volatility of his White House.

Trump tied the two journalists to his impeachment on Monday by calling them “Two stone cold losers from Amazon WP. Almost every story is a made up lie, just like corrupt pol Shifty Schiff, who fraudulently made up my call with Ukraine. Fiction!” Trump also connected this to a previous disparaging tweet where he claimed the book was “already proven to be inaccurately reported, to their great embarrassment, all for the purpose of demeaning and belittling a President who is getting great things done for our Country.”

Two stone cold losers from Amazon WP. Almost every story is a made up lie, just like corrupt pol Shifty Schiff, who fraudulently made up my call with Ukraine. Fiction! https://t.co/0Oad0738NG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

Rucker and Leonnig’s book, A Very Stable Genius, has drawn a great deal of attention recently because of how it documented Trump’s flashes of anger and political frustrations. Several previewed anecdotes show Trump complaining about multiple topics, displaying ignorance about others, and blowing up at numerous people in his administration and in the government.

