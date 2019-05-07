Trump Said to Be ‘Furious’ With David Bossie for Report That He’s Scamming Supporters, Ordered Public Statement Rebuking Him

A recent report revealed that a group run by former Trump deputy campaign chairman David Bossie raised millions of dollars to support more candidates in the Trump mold, but only spent a “tiny fraction” on actually supporting candidates.

The report from Axios and the Campaign Legal Center found that most of the money has gone to more fundraising and “administrative costs” like Bossie’s salary:

“There is a cottage industry of groups targeting vulnerable communities with self-serving borderline scams,” CLC writes in its analysis. “What sets the Presidential Coalition apart is that it is explicitly — and successfully — capitalizing on Bossie’s connection with the president of the United States.”

Bossie responded in a lengthy statement to Axios calling the report “fake news brought to you by a collaboration of the biased liberal media and unabashed left-wing activists” and saying the Campaign Legal Center has a conflict of interest because they’ve been critical of the Citizens United decision and he’s the president of Citizens United.

The report quotes a senior Trump administration official saying that POTUS probably wouldn’t like this because, for one, “he does not like when people are perceived to be profiting off of him.”

Per The Daily Beast today, apparently Trump––who’s had nice words in the past for Bossie and Corey Lewandowski over their book Let Trump Be Trump––did have that reaction and was “incensed” over the Axios report:

And as he stewed, Trump began telling those close to him that Bossie’s alleged scheme was brazen and egregious enough to warrant a swift, public response. By Monday night, the president’s reelection campaign had gone through multiple drafts of what several sources described as a harsh statement condemning Bossie’s conduct and the group he led. That evening, there was a widespread belief throughout the upper echelons of Trumpworld that the release of such a rebuke was imminent. But by Tuesday morning, nothing had materialized.

There was apparently some internal debate over whether to put out the statement in the first place, and as of this posting no statement has been made public.

Axios followed up its first report by talking to some of the Presidential Coalition’s older donors. One of them said, “I gave them money after seeing their mailers, and because I think Trump deserves it. … I’m old and easily fooled I guess. … It’s disappointing, very disappointing.”

You can read the full Daily Beast report here.

UPDATE –– 3:07 pm ET: The Trump campaign has now responded and it’s official––they’re not happy.

