President Donald Trump called Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) ugly at a rally as the House voted to impeach him on Wednesday night.

Trump railed against his impeachment at the rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, and at one point focused on a popular grievance of his: Schiff’s paraphrase of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which was at the heart of Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

“He is a corrupt politician,” Trump said, drawing applause from the MAGA hat clad crowd. 100%. “By the way, you ever see this guy?”

“With MeToo I never even think about looks anymore, okay?” Trump continued. “I don’t talk about looks of a male or a female. But in his case, let’s just say, last time I’ll ever refer to this, he’s not exactly the best looking guy I’ve ever seen.”

Trump proceeded to re-enact Schiff’s statement with a funny voice.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

