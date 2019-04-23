Trump Says He Opposes Current and Fmr WH Aides Testifying to Congress: ‘No Reason to Go Any Further’

President Donald Trump spoke to the Washington Post tonight and says he’s against current and former White House aides testifying before Congress.

These comments come in the wake of the White House telling a former official not to comply with a House subpoena to testify on security clearance matters, as well as the administration reportedly fighting the subpoena issued against Don McGahn.

Per the Post, the president said people don’t need to comply:

In an interview with The Washington Post, Trump said that complying with congressional requests was unnecessary after the White House cooperated with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of Russian interference and the president’s own conduct in office. “There is no reason to go any further, and especially in Congress where it’s very partisan — obviously very partisan,” Trump said.

“I allowed my lawyers and all the people to go and testify to Mueller — and you know how I feel about that whole group of people that did the Mueller report,” he added, claiming he was “so transparent” during that investigation.

[image via screengrab]

