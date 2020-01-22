After gushing with adoration for Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo during an interview which aired Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump shouted out the host on Twitter — saying that he enjoyed “working with” her.

In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, the president replied to Bartiromo plugging additional footage from their conversation in Davos, set to air Thursday morning.

“Great working with you Maria!” Trump wrote.

Great working with you Maria! https://t.co/ZUDKeAgcKJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

Journalists interviewing politicians are, of course, obligated to take more of an adversarial position with their subjects and not work “with” them — a reality which escaped the president.

This latest comment comes on the heels of Trump praising Bartiromo during the portion of the interview which aired Wednesday morning.

“I know it’s not appropriate to thank you, you’re a great journalist and you’re a great reporter,” he continued. “Congratulations on six more years, they did a fantastic … I don’t care what they pay you, they made a good deal!”

