At today’s White House press briefing, President Donald Trump warned that the next few weeks are going to be critical to help stopping the spread of coronavirus.

The president recently announced the nationwide social distancing guidelines have been extended until April 30th and said the importance of following those guidelines for the next 30 days “is a matter of life and death.”

“I know our citizens will rise to the occasion, and they already have sacrificed a lot,” he said. “Just as Americans have always done, they will do a job like few have seen before.”

Minutes later, the president again expressed hope about a “light at the end of the tunnel,” but emphasized “this is going to be a very, very painful two weeks.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

