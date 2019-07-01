President Donald Trump confirmed a report that he wants tanks at the big Fourth of July celebration this week he’s been talking up for months.

There’s been a number of reports about Trump’s interest and involvement in planning the D.C. celebration. The Washington Post reported today on the president’s request:

The ongoing negotiations over whether to use massive military hardware, such as Abrams tanks or Bradley Fighting Vehicles, as a prop for Trump’s “Salute to America” is just one of many unfinished details when it comes to the celebration planned for Thursday, according to several people briefed on the plan, who spoke on the anonymity to speak frankly… Other details of the July 4 celebration remain up in the air with just days to go. White House officials intend to give out tickets for attendees to sit in a VIP section and watch Trump’s speech but did not develop a distribution system before much of the staff left for Asia last week, according to two administration officials. Officials also are still working on other key crowd management details, such as how to get attendees through magnetometers in an orderly fashion.

Trump was asked by a reporter this afternoon if he wants the tanks, and the president confirmed he does:

“We’re going to have a great Fourth of July in Washington, D.C. It will be like no other, it’ll be special and I hope a lot of people come and it is going to be about this country and it’s a salute to America. And I’m going to be here and I’m going to say a few words and we’re going to have planes going overhead––the best fighter jets in the world and other planes too. And we’re going to have some tanks stationed outside. Gotta be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks, so we have to put them in certain areas. But we have the brand-new Sherman tanks and the brand-new Abram tanks and we have some incredible equipment––military equipment on display. Brand-new. And we’re very proud of it. We’re making a lot of new tanks right now. We’re building a lot of new tanks in Lima, Ohio, our great tank factory that people wanted to close down until I got elected and I stopped it from being closed down and now it’s a productive facility–– it’s the greatest tank in the world, the Abrams.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com