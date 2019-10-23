comScore

Trump Sent a Thank You Note to Tomi Lahren Scribbled on a Printout of Positive Tweets, Earning Mockery

By Joe DePaoloOct 23rd, 2019, 5:43 pm
Donald Trump

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The more you look at this picture, the more hilarious details you’ll find.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren posted a photo to Twitter of a handwritten thank you note from President Donald Trump about a glowing tweet she’d written about the commander-in-chief’s rally in Dallas last week.

Okay, let’s break this thing down. Lahren (making sure to get her engagement ring in the shot) posted a snap of a Trump-autographed printout of favorable tweets. Lahren was included among such esteemed company as the RNC official account (would they really post anything less than glowing praise?), the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway, and Chuck Woolery — best known as the host of the 1980s game show Love Connection.

Honestly, the biggest surprise here was the absence of Jon Voight.

Mockery ensued, of course. Check out some of the snark from the Twitterverse:

