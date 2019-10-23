The more you look at this picture, the more hilarious details you’ll find.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren posted a photo to Twitter of a handwritten thank you note from President Donald Trump about a glowing tweet she’d written about the commander-in-chief’s rally in Dallas last week.

Okay, let’s break this thing down. Lahren (making sure to get her engagement ring in the shot) posted a snap of a Trump-autographed printout of favorable tweets. Lahren was included among such esteemed company as the RNC official account (would they really post anything less than glowing praise?), the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway, and Chuck Woolery — best known as the host of the 1980s game show Love Connection.

Honestly, the biggest surprise here was the absence of Jon Voight.

Mockery ensued, of course. Check out some of the snark from the Twitterverse:

We weren't being serious when we said "if you love his tweets so much why don't you marry them" https://t.co/TqQVpftVTg — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) October 23, 2019

It appears that the White House prints out tweets for Trump to view on hard copy and that the accounts they are picking from are…. Amazing https://t.co/WIsOpUkvmR — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 23, 2019

I can’t stop staring at this https://t.co/mjxyqJNADB — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) October 23, 2019

is this her announcing her engagement to the letter from trump? https://t.co/QUDSt1xqMu — guy fieri 2020 campaign manager (@libbycwatson) October 23, 2019

This photo is so good. What's the best part? The printed out tweets? The flash of the engagement ring? https://t.co/SP8aZU0aNb — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) October 23, 2019

there are so so so so many layers to this https://t.co/id22UTUuu2 — lorenzo ferrigno (@lorenzoferrigno) October 23, 2019

Several layers to dissect here: The printout of the tweets. The Trump note. The engagement ring. (???) https://t.co/5IXyQZJ5kt — Julia Arciga (@JuliaArciga) October 23, 2019

Amazing: staff provided Trump with a print out of positive "reactions" to his rally in Dallas, Texas, that included… a tweet from the RNC's account. https://t.co/bSDffdkNCT — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) October 23, 2019

This is a great example of one kind of information (positive verging on fawning) that makes it to the Oval Office. There are people at the White House whose job is to find and collate it. https://t.co/EzG9iY7klb — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 23, 2019

Comforting to know that after Trump cancels his NYT and WashPo subs his primary contact with reality will be Tomi Lahren, Chuck Woolery and some Fox News guys reading off press releases he gave them. — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) October 23, 2019

