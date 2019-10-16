President Donald Trump publicly shamed ABC News reporter Jon Karl during a press conference, Wednesday, over ABC News’ mistake in airing a fake bombing video purportedly from Syria which was actually filmed in Kentucky.

“Even after all you have seen, ISIS prisoners freed, all the humanitarian disaster, you don’t have any regret for giving Erdogan the green light to invade?” asked Karl during the conference, prompting President Trump to reply, “I didn’t give him a green light… When you make a statement like that, it’s so deceptive.”

“Just the opposite of a green light. First of all, we had virtually no soldiers there. They were mostly gone, just a tiny little group, and they would have been in harm’s way. You have a massive army on the other side of the border,” he proclaimed. “But more importantly, I didn’t give them a green light, and if anybody saw the letter, which can be released very easily if you’d like… I wrote a letter right after that conversation, a very powerful letter. There was never given a green light. They’ve been wanting to do that for years, and frankly, they’ve been fighting for many, many years.”

President Trump continued, “When you ask a question like that, it’s very deceptive, Jon. It’s almost as deceptive as you showing all of the bombings taking place in Syria and it turned out that the bombing that you showed on television took place in Kentucky. So, you know, I’m not even sure that ABC apologized for that, but certainly it was a terrible thing.”

“I’m looking at this, I’d say that’s pretty bad, and it was in Kentucky, it wasn’t in Syria,” Trump declared. “So I don’t know what you’re gonna do about that, but I think ABC owes an apology.”

After Karl then asked President Trump about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) comments that leaving northern Syria “will be a disaster worse than Obama’s decision to leave Iraq,” the president responded, “No. Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years with thousands of soldiers fighting other people’s wars. I want to get out of the Middle East.”

He took another shot at ABC, saying, “You should get your accounts correct and you shouldn’t be showing buildings blowing up in Kentucky and say it’s Syria because that really is fake news.”

In a statement to Mediaite earlier this week, ABC said, “We’ve taken down video that aired on ‘World News Tonight Sunday’ and ‘Good Morning America’ this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy,. ABC News regrets the error.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]