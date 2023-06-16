Trump Shares SEVEN Posts in a Row from Guy He Listened to Instead of Lawyers in His Criminal Case

Former President Donald Trump shared seven posts in a row on Friday from Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton — the man he reportedly listened to over his own lawyers in his criminal case over the retention of government documents.

In a back-to-back frenzy of posts, Trump ‘ReTruthed’ and directly posted seven Truth Social posts from Fitton and his organization Judicial Watch. Each shared post defended Trump in his case and argued that the former president was being unfairly targeted.

“@TomFitton: Trump Indictment is an ATTACK on the Rule of Law!” read one post, while another was titled, “@TomFitton: ‘@realDonaldTrump is a Crime Victim!'”

In another ReTruth, Trump shared a quote of Fitton saying, “The unprecedented and corrupt indictment of President Trump is built on sand and is brazen election interference. It is an indictment about nothing.”

In an article on Wednesday, which cited unnamed advisers to Trump, the Washington Post reported that the former president “time and again rejected the advice from lawyers and advisers who urged him to cooperate and instead took the advice of Tom Fitton,” who is not a lawyer, and other associates “who told him he could legally keep the documents and should fight the Justice Department.”

Fitton reacted to the report during an appearance on Newsmax, Thursday, where he said the accusations that Trump had “obstructed justice” were “absurd.”

“Obviously that isn’t the case. I don’t know who’s telling the Washington Post. The fact is, Trump cooperated, right?” Fitton said. “If these are Trump advisers, he needs new advisers.”

Trump has been charged with 37 counts over his retention of government documents, including conspiracy to obstruct justice. He has pleaded not guilty.

