President Donald Trump shared a video on Twitter tonight featuring a montage of network analysis critical of the Mueller hearings.

Trump, who took a victory lap after the two hearings, shared a video including:

The montage contained additional comments panning both the hearing and Mueller’s performance in particular, mainly from CNN and MSNBC.

[photo via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

