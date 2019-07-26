Trump Shares Video of Cable Newsers, Pundits Panning Hearing and Mueller’s Performance
Jul 26th, 2019, 6:45 pm
President Donald Trump shared a video on Twitter tonight featuring a montage of network analysis critical of the Mueller hearings.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019
Trump, who took a victory lap after the two hearings, shared a video including:
- Mediaite founder and ABC News Chief legal analyst Dan Abrams calling it a “bust” for Democrats
- NBC’s Chuck Todd calling it a “disaster” on optics
- Fox News’ Chris Wallace saying it’s a “disaster” for the Democrats and for Mueller’s reputation
- ABC News’ Terry Moran saying “impeachment’s over”
The montage contained additional comments panning both the hearing and Mueller’s performance in particular, mainly from CNN and MSNBC.
