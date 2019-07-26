comScore
Trump Shares Video of Cable Newsers, Pundits Panning Hearing and Mueller’s Performance

By Josh FeldmanJul 26th, 2019, 6:45 pm

President Donald Trump shared a video on Twitter tonight featuring a montage of network analysis critical of the Mueller hearings.

Trump, who took a victory lap after the two hearings, shared a video including:

The montage contained additional comments panning both the hearing and Mueller’s performance in particular, mainly from CNN and MSNBC.

