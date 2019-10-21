President Donald Trump blasted Hillary Clinton today and defended Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Clinton’s charge that she was being “groomed” by the Russians.

Speaking at the White House during a cabinet meeting, Trump defended the 2020 Democratic candidate, saying “she’s not a Russian agent.”

“Hillary Clinton, if you’ve heard of her, she’s the one that’s accusing everybody of being a Russian agent, anybody that is opposed to her is a Russian agent,” Trump said Monday. “That’s the scam that was pretty much put down. Tulsi, I don’t know her, but she’s not a Russian agent.”

Trump defends Gabbard in Cabinet meeting per @colvinj. Trump says of Gabbard, “she’s not a Russian agent.” He adds that Clinton and other Democrats claim everyone opposed to them is a Russian agent. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 21, 2019



“These people are sick. There’s something wrong with them,” Trump said of Clinton and her allies, also defending 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who Clinton directly accused of being a “Russian asset.”

“I don’t know Jill Stein,” Trump said. “I know she likes environment, I don’t think she likes Russians. If she does like them, I know she’s not an asset. She called her an asset of Russia. These people are sick. There’s something wrong with them.”

“These people are sick. There’s something wrong with them,” Trump said of Hillary Clinton and/or his critics more broadly. Rejecting Clinton’s claims, he said Jill Stein and Tulsi Gabbard are not Russian agents or assets. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 21, 2019

The comments from Trump follow a Sunday tweet in which he bashed Clinton for “calling Congresswoman Gabbard “a Russian favorite,” and Stein ‘a Russian asset.’ As you may have heard, I was called a big Russia lover also (actually, I do like Russian people. I like all people!). Hillary’s gone Crazy!”

So now Crooked Hillary is at it again! She is calling Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard “a Russian favorite,” and Jill Stein “a Russian asset.” As you may have heard, I was called a big Russia lover also (actually, I do like Russian people. I like all people!). Hillary’s gone Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

“I think that Tulsi Gabbard probably got helped quite a bit by … I think we were helped,” Trump went on to argue.

