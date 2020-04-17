President Donald Trump dodged questions about his “LIBERATE” tweets on Friday while facing questions at the White House’s Coronavirus press briefing.

As Trump railed against his political foes earlier in the day, he tweeted his support for protesters in several states who defied stay-at-home orders and the recommendations from health officials in order to demand rollbacks of coronavirus lockdowns. As such, when he took questions from the press, Trump was asked about critics accusing him of “fomenting rebellion” with his tweets.

“I think we do have a sobering guidance but I think some things are too tough,” Trump answered. He then went on an unrelated tangent about the “horrible thing” the state government of Virginia did. This was presumably a reference to Governor Ralph Northam’s (D-VA) recent signing of a bill to expand background checks for firearm sales, which was unrelated to the state’s coronavirus response.

Trump continued to say Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia have done “too much” with social distancing, although he again did not mention any other state under lockdown that happens to have a Republican governor. He was eventually asked if he was “concerned” about protestors risking viral spread because “they are congregating in ways that health experts have said they should not.”

“No, these are people expressing their views,” Trump said. “I see where they are and I see the way they’re working. They seem to be very responsible people to me, but they’ve been treated a little bit rough.”

However, at the anti-lockdown protests at the Michigan state capitol earlier this week, hundreds of rallygoers congregated in close proximity and many were not wearing any protective equipment like masks or gloves. In fact, some protestors were seen handing out candy to children while bare-handed.

Watch above, via Fox News.

