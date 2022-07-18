Former President Donald Trump took the side of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour over what he called a “very disloyal PGA” in a Monday morning post on TruthSocial.

LIV is the controversial start-up golf tour backed by Saudi millions that have led many top pro golfers to leave the PGA tour, namely Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and many others, who have received enormous and guaranteed payoffs for their participation. Saudi Arabia has long been criticized for their poor record on human rights, which has come to light recently in part due to the state-sponsored murder of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi.

In Trump’s purview, golfers that are remaining loyal to a “very disloyal PGA” are basically suckers because when there is an “inevitable MERGER” with LIV, they will get nothing. Trump wrote:

All of those golfers that remain “loyal” to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big “thank you” from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year. If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were. Good luck to all, and congratulations to really talented Cam Smith on his incredible WIN!

It’s conceivable that the PGA and LIV could one day merge, though there is no real indication that that is something that will happen in the foreseeable future or ever. Trump’s suggestion that the start-up tour would one day be on a level that makes it a potential merger target for the PGA is a very charitable portrayal and one that can only please the Saudi backers with whom Trump has bragged about having a terrific relationship.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly received roughly $2 BILLION in money to start his own investment portfolio.

Politico’s Andrew Desiderio reports that 9/11 families, on Monday, voiced their “extreme frustration and anger” to Trump in a letter — blasting his decision to host a LIV tournament at his Bedminster course laster this month.

“It is incomprehensible to us, Mr. Trump, that a former president of the United States would cast our loved ones aside for personal financial gain,” the families wrote. “We hope you will reconsider your business relationship with the Saudi Golf League & will agree to meet with us.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com