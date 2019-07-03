comScore

Trump Slammed Over Tweeting ‘Glad I Could Help’ After Eddie Gallagher Acquittal: ‘US Military Atrocities Are Bad’

By Caleb EcarmaJul 3rd, 2019, 1:12 pm

President Donald Trump tweeted that he was “glad” to help Eddie Gallagher after the U.S. Navy SEAL was acquitted of most of the charges leveled against him in connection to the death of an imprisoned Daesh fighter in 2017.

“Congratulations to Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher, his wonderful wife Andrea, and his entire family,” the president tweeted on Wednesday. “You have been through much together. Glad I could help!”

While the court-martial still found Gallagher guilty of taking a photo with the dead child fighter in Mosul, Iraq, he was not convicted of stabbing the detainee to death, which was the most severe charge initially made against him.

The reason for Trump’s tweet claiming he helped Gallagher shake his case may be a reference to the president’s lawyer, Marc Mukasey, joining the SEAL’s legal defense. As Gallagher was prepping for trial in the spring, the president also helped by moving the SEAL to more comfortable confinement.

On Twitter, reporters and other media figures called into question how Trump helped, while others slammed the president for siding with a soldier found guilty of using a 12-year-old’s corpse as a morbid trophy and photo prop. Check out a few of the reactions below:

