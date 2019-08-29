Donald Trump tore into Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday in response to the MSNBC anchor’s withdrawn report that Russians backed up the president when he received bank loans years ago.

“Crazy Lawrence O’Donnell, who has been calling me wrong from even before I announced my run for the Presidency…was again forced to apologize,” Trump gloated. “Totally false, as is virtually everything else he, and much of the rest of the LameStream Media, has said about me for years. ALL APOLOGIZE!”

Crazy Lawrence O’Donnell, who has been calling me wrong from even before I announced my run for the Presidency, even being previously forced by NBC to apologize, which he did while crying, for things he said about me & The Apprentice, was again forced to apologize, this time….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

….for the most ridiculous claim of all, that Russia, Russia, Russia, or Russian oligarchs, co-signed loan documents for me, a guarantee. Totally false, as is virtually everything else he, and much of the rest of the LameStream Media, has said about me for years. ALL APOLOGIZE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

The totally inaccurate reporting by Lawrence O’Donnell, for which he has been forced by NBC to apologize, is NO DIFFERENT than the horrible, corrupt and fraudulent Fake News that I (and many millions of GREAT supporters) have had to put up with for years. So bad for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

Trump’s tweets come after O’Donnell apologized on Wednesday for pushing a thinly-sourced claim without any direct evidence that Russian oligarchs co-signed Trump’s massive loans from Deutsche Bank over the years. O’Donnell was fiercely criticized for pushing the story without having it verified by NBC News, so he used a portion of his show to offer a retraction.

“Saying ‘if true’ as I discussed the information was not good enough. I did not go through the rigorous verification and standards process here at MSNBC before repeating what I heard from my source,” O’Donnell said. “Had it gone through that process I would not have been permitted to report it…We don’t know whether the information is inaccurate. But the fact is, we do know it wasn’t ready for broadcast, and for that I apologize.”

