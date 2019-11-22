President Donald Trump appeared via a phone call on Fox News’ Fox and Friends, Friday, to explain what he claims really happened during his visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center this week.

“Mr. President, a moment ago you were talking about rumors. I’m sure you saw there was a rumor that you went to the hospital last week, it wasn’t on the schedule, and obviously something is really the matter with you,” declared Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy. “So can you tell us what’s the matter with you?”

“Okay, well a lot of things are the matter with me. Number one, what did I do this for? But I love it. So we had some free time, my doctor calls, he said would you like to do something because I’m going to be slightly busy in 2020, January and February, especially if crazy Nancy does something that nobody ever would even think of doing,” President Trump explained. “So the doctor goes, ‘Sir would you like to go out because I have three hours. Would you like to go out to Walter Reed and do your first part of the physical?’ I said yeah, go ahead, let’s go. So we go out. I go there. I meet with parents, one in particular, I meet with the wife and family of a young soldier who was being operated on, lost his arm, and lost a leg, horrible thing, and I spent time with them.”

“Anyway I do a very routine part of physical, get in the car, come back. On the way back I’m hearing that I’m in the hospital. And, by the way, just so you know, like literally many, many, many cars go… They have a press van following when I go. I’d love to be able to go like the old days, where get in the car, close the doors, lock them up, and drive, right? That doesn’t happen anymore. But we have a press van. You know how that works,” he continued, “We drive out to Walter Reed. Greatest doctors, greatest everything, greatest place, you’ve seen what they can do. So I start my physical, go see soldiers, go see families, did a little tour of the building, then get back in. On the way back I’m hearing rumors that I’m in the hospital. Then I’m hearing rumors that I had chest pains. Then I’m hearing rumors that I had a massive heart attack. Then I’m hearing rumors that I’m not coming back, I’m staying at Walter Reed overnight, and maybe for a long time.”

“And I come home, and my wife says, ‘Darling, darling, are you okay?’ I said, ‘Okay from what?’ They say they have it down, they have CNN, mostly CNN but that stupid MSNBC which is just as bad, can you imagine I made them so much money on ‘The Apprentice’ and that’s the way,” President Trump complained. “But anyway, those two. They started a false narrative and it was this. So the doctor gets on, and it didn’t matter, no matter what we told them they were going with it.”

“So Mr. President, your health is fine?” asked Doocy.

President Trump then recalled his trip with Apple CEO Tim Cook, noting, “I left early, I got home very late, and I did many things in between. And I was sort of joking to some of the people, I said, ‘Hey, that’s not bad considering these people had me all washed up and finished in a hospital and I just get back from a 14 hour day.’ It’s a disgrace. Let me just tell you what it really is. It is fake, disgusting news.”

“But it wasn’t on your schedule and so people thought there must be something up,” commented Doocy.

“No, because the doctor said, ‘Sir’ — I’m not blaming him — ‘would you like to go in knock off half of your physical?’ I said, you know what, that’s not a bad idea. I had three hours. Between that and watching a football game that I didn’t want to watch, I had three free hours, and he said would you like to do it? So here is the thing, it is so disgusting what they do, because they knew it wasn’t true,” the president concluded. “They went with it. After we certified with medical people. We had three medical people call them up to say it is not true. They went with it anyway. You couldn’t kill the story, because they’re bad people. They are fake corrupt news.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]