Former President Donald Trump went on a strange tangent as he spoke to Newsmax and railed against the corporations pulling their business out of Georgia over the state’s new election law.

Trump defended the election bill over the course of his interview on Tuesday with Heather Childers, though he also complained that it was “watered-down” and didn’t go far enough with the measures it put into effect. Most of the conversation, however, revolved around Trump attacking Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of state, along with similar moves from “a woke group of people.”

“People are tired of it,” Trump said. “They decided to hurt the people of Georgia by moving it out. It’s just ridiculous.”

Trump’s comments come days after he released a statement going off on “woke cancel culture” and calling for boycotts against all of the companies opposing the Georgia law. Sure enough, Trump continued the interview by slamming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell before calling for conservatives to boycott these businesses.

“That’s what the liberals do. They boycott anybody that speaks out. They cancel them and they boycott them,” Trump said. “If [the right] would boycott these companies that are so above it all, you’d find that they would come back into the fold very quickly.”

This inevitably led to Childers asking “should we boycott baseball?”

Trump’s answer:

Look, I’m just not very interested in baseball for the last number of years. I think it’s not appropriate. You want to find a game? It’s on every channel, and yet you can’t find anything. It’s the weirdest thing. It used to be a nice, easy thing to follow…Today, you don’t even know what the hell you’re watching. I would say boycott baseball, why not? I think what they did was a terrible thing.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

