comScore

Trump Spends Day After Mueller Report Release Golfing With Rush Limbaugh

By Josh FeldmanApr 19th, 2019, 2:51 pm

The day after the release of the Mueller report, President Donald Trump golfed — and was joined by none other than Rush Limbaugh.

The White House told the press pool that Limbaugh and a few others joined POTUS for golf:

The president yesterday celebrated the report’s release and again said “No Collusion – No Obstruction,” but this morning he railed against some of the statements in the “Crazy Mueller Report” and said they’re “total bullshit”:

[photo via Mark Wilson / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Josh Feldman: