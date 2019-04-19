Trump Spends Day After Mueller Report Release Golfing With Rush Limbaugh

The day after the release of the Mueller report, President Donald Trump golfed — and was joined by none other than Rush Limbaugh.

The White House told the press pool that Limbaugh and a few others joined POTUS for golf:

What was Trump up to today? The president played golf with Rush Limbaugh and a “couple friends,” the White House tells the pool — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 19, 2019

“Today the President played golf with Rush Limbaugh and a couple friends,” per pool — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 19, 2019

The president yesterday celebrated the report’s release and again said “No Collusion – No Obstruction,” but this morning he railed against some of the statements in the “Crazy Mueller Report” and said they’re “total bullshit”:

Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue. Watch out for people that take so-called “notes,” when the notes never existed until needed. Because I never…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

…agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

