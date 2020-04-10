Are you bored at home, surfing Twitter during the coronavirus pandemic? President Donald Trump is too. The commander-in-chief has tweeted or retweeted 46 times as of this writing on Friday morning. His first tweet of the day was posted at 12:45 a.m.

The content of the president’s Friday tweets give some insight into what’s on his mind as the coronavirus pandemic ravages much of the country, reaching its expected peak in hard-hit states like New York — which just saw its third straight day of record deaths.

The binge kicked off with the president extending a thank you to one of his campaign aides for touting his numbers in a fresh Fox News poll. The poll showed a high in his overall approval: 49 percent approved of his performance, while 49 percent disapproved.

From there, he retweeted two posts from First Lady Melania Trump on mental health during the pandemic and CDC guidelines on face coverings; linked to reports on Attorney General William Barr’s criticism of the Russia investigation; chatted with Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett about an airline bailout.

The president also reserved several tweets for bashing the media. He posted tweets criticizing CNN, the New York Times and ABC News.

Thank you Frank. It’s ABC Fake News. They knew they were wrong when they went with this Hoax of a story! https://t.co/FHkRaW3BTi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

Meanwhile, he also retweeted posts citing CNN’s reporting, as well as several tweets from Wall Street Journal opinion writer Kimberly Strassel — just one day after calling her outlet “fake news.”

The president also carried on his feud with the director of the World Health Organization with several pointed retweets. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO, has been accused of spreading misinformation from China regarding the early outbreak and spread of the coronavirus. That has prompted a war of words between Trump and Ghebreyesus this week, and the president on Friday linked to an op-ed from the WSJ editorial board calling to “Reform or defund the World Health Organization.”

Trump’s focus was also apparently on the stock market. He celebrated this week’s market rally, casting it as a harbinger of a grander economic comeback once the country re-opens following the pandemic. He remains fixated on the anti-malaria drug hydrochloroquine, linking to a report that French President Emmanuel Macron is facing calls for wider use of the potential Covid-19 remedy.

This week, in only 4 days, we had the biggest Stock Market increase since 1974. We have a great chance for the really big bounce when the Invisible Enemy is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

Not to let his foes on the other side of the aisle get any rest, Trump packed in shots at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a series of shots at Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee who Trump will face in the 2020 general election.

A wild sample:

Trump appears to have cooled off on his Twitter binge. He hasn’t posted since 9 a.m.

