President Donald Trump’s director of social media Dan Scavino bragged about the president’s visit to victims of a mass shooting, boasting that the president was “treated like a rock star.”

Scavino was attacking Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who had thanked the president for visiting and said he handled himself well while visiting victims. They did express doubt he would push for some gun control measures.

“The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital, which was all caught on video. They all loved seeing their great President!” Scavino tweeted.

Very SAD to see Ohio Senator Brown, & Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley – LYING & completely mischaracterizing what took place w/ the President’s visit to Miami Valley Hospital today. They are disgraceful politicians, doing nothing but politicizing a mass shooting, at every turn they can.. — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) August 7, 2019

A few people were a little bewildered that Scavino would choose to highlight the president’s “rock star” treatment at a hospital tending to victims of a mass shooting that left nine dead and over two dozen injured.

How is this the important takeaway on the day? https://t.co/Y5OG4t6ASb — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 7, 2019

WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters, per the pool report, they weren’t allowed in because this wasn’t intended to be a photo op but thx for straight up confirming it was a photo op https://t.co/eIo4L7K9GH — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) August 7, 2019

Look, I’ve worked for a president who was dealing with the aftermath of tragedies. This is simply nauseating. https://t.co/cob19EORS8 — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) August 7, 2019

This was not a political rally. The president was visiting gunshot victims. https://t.co/KE4iZP3RbC — Seth A. Richardson (@SethARichardson) August 7, 2019

Top Trump aide: Trump was “treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital” visiting Dayton shooting victims https://t.co/ZcieZVQ2xq — Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) August 7, 2019

I’m not quite sure what Scavino is saying the senator and mayor got wrong. They were critical of the president’s past rhetoric but they said he handled today well. Brown said the president said the right things, and that the president was received well by the patients. https://t.co/GGvkSeFa0M — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 7, 2019

