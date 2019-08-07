comScore

Trump Staffer Boasts Trump Was ‘Treated Like a Rock Star’ at Hospital Treating Mass Shooting Victims

By Connor MannionAug 7th, 2019, 3:40 pm

President Donald Trump’s director of social media Dan Scavino bragged about the president’s visit to victims of a mass shooting, boasting that the president was “treated like a rock star.”

Scavino was attacking Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who had thanked the president for visiting and said he handled himself well while visiting victims. They did express doubt he would push for some gun control measures.

“The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital, which was all caught on video. They all loved seeing their great President!” Scavino tweeted.

A few people were a little bewildered that Scavino would choose to highlight the president’s “rock star” treatment at a hospital tending to victims of a mass shooting that left nine dead and over two dozen injured.

