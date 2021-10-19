Trump Statement Defending Jefferson’s Legacy Flubs Key Detail, Calls Him ‘Principal Writer’ of the Constitution

Former President Donald Trump put out a statement Tuesday defending Thomas Jefferson’s legacy that contained a pretty notable error about his legacy.

New York City officials voted Monday to officially remove the Jefferson Statue from the City Council chamber, spurred on by Black and Latino Council members who raised the issue because the founding father was a slaveholder.

Trump decried the move and said, “Well, it’s finally happened.”

“The late, great Thomas Jefferson, one of our most important Founding Fathers, and a principal writer of the Constitution of the United States, is being ‘evicted’ from the magnificent New York City Council Chamber.”

There’s just one problem with that sentence: Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution.

Jefferson was in France as the Constitutional Convention met. This is not the first time a political figure has made this particular error.

The former president flubbing his declaration came on the heels of his earlier statement reacting to Colin Powell’s death by attacking him and calling him a RINO.

