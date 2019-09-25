As President Donald Trump held a joint press event with Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, he defended his conversations with the Ukrainian leader, heaped praise on Rudy Giuliani, and went on about how Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails might be located in Ukraine.

As Trump faced questions about the memorandum of the call where he pressed Zelensky multiple times into investigating the Biden family, the president was asked if it was “appropriate” to have his personal attorney getting a foreign government to hurt his political rivals. Trump praised Giuliani as a “great lawyer” before railing about the “Russian witch hunt,” which he described as “a media hoax and a Democrat hoax” concocted “out of thin air.”

“Rudy’s got every right to go and find out where that started and other people are looking at that, too,” Trump said. “He’s got a very strong right to do it. He’s a good lawyer, he knows exactly what he’s doing, and it’s very important.”

After that, Trump was asked if he believes Clinton’s missing server scandal emails are in Ukraine.

“I think they could be,” Trump answered. “she’s done far worse than that, although I don’t know how much worse it can be, but there were many other things she did that were wrong, but that’s so obvious.”

Trump went on from there by complaining about “a lot of corruption in our government,” which he attached to his 2016 rival along with people like James Comey and Andrew McCabe.

via CNN.

