Trump Supporters Throw Out Reporter Who Asked if He’s Ready to Go to Jail: ‘Get Out You Stupid B*tch!’

Donald Trump’s supporters yelled at a journalist and kicked her out of a cafe when she tried to ask the former president if he was prepared to face jail time over his mishandling of classified documents.

After pleading not guilty on Tuesday to the 37 criminal federal charges he faces, Trump stopped at the Versailles cafe in Miami, where his supporters showered him with adoration as he held an impromptu event for himself. Reporters followed Trump to the gathering, including Sky News’ Sophie Alexander, who asked: “President Trump, are you ready to go to jail?”

The shouted question was met with boos, and Trump’s supporters yelled, “Get the f*ck out of here!” Alexander was forced toward the door as one Trump supporter shouted, “Get out, you stupid b*tch!”

Alexander confirmed that she got out safely and posted a picture of the man who insulted her.

The moment a man screamed ‘stupid bitch’ in my face after I publicly questioned Donald Trump. Thanks to all those asking, I got out perfectly safely pic.twitter.com/8HGnp9TGed — Sophie Alexander (@SophieAlex1) June 13, 2023

Following the restaurant visit, Trump lashed out at negative coverage of the event, then gave a speech where he railed against his political foes while defending his improper retainment of classified documents.

Watch above via Sophie Alexander.

