President Donald Trump is once again swiping at Fox News over the network’s polls, lumping them in with the “phony polls” from other news outlets.

“Other good polls also in fifties, despite only Fake News, and then phony polls by A.P., CNN, NBC and, as always, Fox, who were WAY OFF on 2016 Election!” Trump tweeted tonight.

Other good polls also in fifties, despite only Fake News, and then phony polls by A.P., CNN, NBC and, as always, Fox, who were WAY OFF on 2016 Election! https://t.co/DksmF8hTr7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

Trump flipped out at Fox on Sunday, claiming he gets his “worst polls” from them and bashing commentators like Juan Williams and Donna Brazile.

Bret Baier responded on Special Report by bluntly saying “Fox has not changed” and defending the network’s polling operation.

