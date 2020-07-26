President Donald Trump took more shots at Fox News again on Sunday, complaining about how they’ve supposedly “really checked out.”

The president made it clear in his interview last week with Chris Wallace that he still has issues with the network, including its polling division — which he has continued to complain about as it shows him still trailing Joe Biden.

Trump took to Twitter Sunday to swipe at Fox again, along with shots at the Washington Post and Paul Ryan (who’s on the board of Fox Corp). He tweeted that he will win in November “even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)!”

So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible. We will win anyway, even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)! https://t.co/fOi3AROxuz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

The president also went after Fox as he slammed the “Lamestream Media” for “refusing to show what is REALLY going on in Portland, Seattle, and other places.”

He lumped Fox in with that and said the network has “really checked out.”

The Lamestream Media, including @FoxNews, which has really checked out, is refusing to show what is REALLY going on in Portland, Seattle, and other places. They want the American public to believe that these are just some wonderful protesters, not radical left ANARCHISTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Fox News has covered the violence and confrontations with federal agents in those cities, especially in primetime, but the president may be referring to how Fox News cut away as Kayleigh McEnany played video in the briefing room showing the violent crime going on.

“All right, we were not expecting that video,” Harris Faulkner said. “Our management here at Fox News has decided we will pull away from that at this time.”

Minutes later Faulkner again addressed the matter, saying, “So much important information coming out of the White House today, and I want to address the decision made by Fox News management a few minutes ago as we pulled away from the video that we were not told would air and how it would be edited with some things on screen that we might have wanted a heads up about. That is part and full of what went on there, but I can’t go on without addressing that. We’re approaching the top of the hour, the White House press briefing is something that is important for us to carry for you, so a heads-up at times with videos like that in the middle of the day sometimes is helpful.”

