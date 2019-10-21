President Donald Trump today claimed “the ceasefire’s holding” in Syria in contrast to reports that it’s collapsing, also taking credit for capturing ISIS fighters being held by the Kurds.

“The ceasefire’s holding,” Trump said. “The Kurds are moving out. To safer areas. Beyond the safe zone, as we call it. Having the safe zone is not a bad thing, it’s a good thing. And plenty of Turks have been killed because of conflict on their border. So you have to look at it both ways. But the ceasefire’s absolutely holding. There’s some skirmishing but very little relatively speaking.”

“I’m the one who did the capturing. I’m the one who knows more about it than you people or the fake pundits” Trump said at the White House Monday afternoon — according to reporters present at a Cabinet meeting open to the press.

“When I took over, November, 2016, ISIS was all over the place. I’m the one, meaning it was me, and this administration, working with others, including the Kurds, that captured all of these people that you’re talking about right now. Because President Obama, it was a mess,” Trump said in the video above.

The Kurdish-run Syrian Democratic Forces currently operate a network of detention camps and prisons that hold over 10,000 ISIS fighters. There is concern that fighters may be able to escape due to the chaos of the Turkish-led advance at the northern Syrian border putting a strain on Kurdish forces.

Trump has said Turkey would take charge of the imprisoned ISIS fighters, but it is unclear if the country will actually do that.

“We have taken very good care of them,” Trump said — in the video above. “And I hope that they are going to watch over ISIS, because again, most of it is not in the safe zone, as we call it. Some places are called a demilitarized zone, and areas like this are a demilitarized zone.

“And our relationship with the Kurds is good. And they will be safe,” Trump said of the Kurds.

“People have been trying to make this deal for years. We will see what happens. Again, they have been fighting for 300 years that we know of. 300 years. So why should we put our soldiers in the midst of two large groups, hundreds of thousands, potentially a people that are fighting. I don’t think so. I don’t think so,” he said.

Despite praising the U.S. relationship with the Kurds, Trump also bashed them by calling them “no angels.”

“We helped the Kurds,” Trump said. “They’re no angels but we helped the Kurds. And we never gave the Kurds a commitment that we’d stay for this the next 400 years to protect them. They’ve been fighting with the Turks for 300 years that people know of.”

Watch above, via Fox News and C-SPAN.

