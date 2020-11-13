Trump Takes Credit for ‘Most Secure Election Ever’ But Still Claims Democrats ‘Rigged’ It

President Donald Trump took credit on Friday for making 2020 “the most secure election ever,” but still claims Democrats “rigged it.”

In a Twitter post, Trump declared, “For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been. Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever.”

“Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!” he added.

Social media users mocked Trump for the contradictions in the tweet.

Democrats say elections are rigged but I did a great job making sure they aren’t rigged. That said, the election that just happened was rigged. https://t.co/HqmpvjJQeJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2020

The president wants credit for the safest election in history while claiming it’s been stolen from him via massive fraud. https://t.co/X9OGRxkhpx — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 13, 2020

this tweet just gave me whiplash https://t.co/6YgpLg1xwS — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 13, 2020

Trump praises himself for making 2020 the most secure election ever while also condemning the election as rigged. Nice! https://t.co/tgwxrJM6HR — Max Burns (@themaxburns) November 13, 2020

I want to make a joke about the contradictions in this tweet but it’s already in the tweet. https://t.co/YQHILM0yRF — Bill Scher (@billscher) November 13, 2020

President seems to be taking credit for making it the “most secure election ever” while also calling it “rigged.” https://t.co/RYU4sSU9wL — Pam Fessler (@pamelafessler) November 13, 2020

These two ideas seem to be at odds with one another. https://t.co/M0YIwgLCuv — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) November 13, 2020

