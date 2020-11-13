comScore

Trump Takes Credit for ‘Most Secure Election Ever’ But Still Claims Democrats ‘Rigged’ It

By Charlie NashNov 13th, 2020, 11:19 am

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took credit on Friday for making 2020 “the most secure election ever,” but still claims Democrats “rigged it.”

In a Twitter post, Trump declared, “For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been. Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever.”

“Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!” he added.

Social media users mocked Trump for the contradictions in the tweet.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: