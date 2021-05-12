Former President Donald Trump released a statement just minutes after Rep. Liz Cheney was voted out as Conference Chair of the House GOP Caucus. In his statement, Trump called Cheney a “bitter, horrible human being,” bad for the Republican party, and criticized her for having “no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country.”

This statement came minutes after Rep. Cheney spoke to assembled media after she was voted out of party leadership and vowed to do everything she can to “ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”

Trump and Cheney have been in a serious intra-party political battle over the very soul of the Republican party. Trump has continued to amplify the lie that he lost the 2020 election due to widespread fraud, whereas Cheney has called out Trump’s lies and insisted that her party continue to support the truth.

Read the full statement below:

Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy. She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!

Rep. Cheney was reportedly booed by fellow Republican members of Congress as she spoke before the vote that ousted her, and her defiant response suggests that this ongoing political battle is far from resolved.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]mediaite.com