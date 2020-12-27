President Donald Trump has spent the past few days frustrating members of Congress on both sides of the aisle with his refusal to sign the Covid relief bill, but signaled that he may be relenting with — how else? — a tweet Sunday evening.

According to a report by CNN, the staff at Mar-a-Lago made preparations on Christmas Eve for Trump to sign the bill, which contains a variety of relief provisions, including funding for vaccinations, small business aid, and a $600 stimulus check for each American. Trump has been demanding the checks be increased to $2,000, but so far Congress has refused.

From the CNN report:

In anticipation of the signing, the smaller of Mar-a-Lago’s two ballrooms was prepped for a 7 p.m. ceremony, complete with a desk and chair for Trump to sit, and his customary pens at the ready, according to the source. However, as the hour approached, aides were informed the President would not be signing the relief bill that evening. One source told CNN that Trump had “changed his mind.”

The issue is becoming more dire as the days go on, with the supplemental federal unemployment benefits that millions of Americans are receiving running out on Saturday, the government set to shutdown on Tuesday if the bill is not signed, and a new Congress being sworn into office on January 3.

Sunday evening, shortly after 6 pm ET, Trump tweeted a vague message that some “good news” was coming about the relief bill. “Information to follow!” he wrote.

Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

CNN is reporting that Mar-a-Lago staff are once again preparing the ballroom for a bill signing ceremony, indicating that Trump is going to sign the current version of the bill, with the $600 checks.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tweeted that the White House had not yet “called a lid” today, the phrase used to indicate that the president has no more events or planned public speaking for the day, and confirmed the earlier reporting that a Mar-a-Lago room was being prepared for a bill signing.

The WH hasn’t called a lid yet, meaning Trump could make an appearance tonight. Multiple senior officials were left in the dark on his coronavirus relief threat last week, so it’s unclear what he’ll do tonight. @KateBennett_DC says a private room at Mar-a-Lago has been prepared. https://t.co/1JpOiF9i4L — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 27, 2020

This post has been updated with additional information.

