Trump Tees Off on ‘Fascist Monsters’ for Convicting Peter Navarro, Blasts January 6 Committee for Not Targeting… Nancy Pelosi?

Former President Donald Trump lamented the fate of advisor Peter Navarro on Friday, one day after he was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee on January 6th, whom he blasted for failing to “go after” Nancy Pelosi.

“I can’t believe that these Fascist Monsters have so viciously gone after the great Peter Navarro for defying the totally partisan January 6th Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs, who refused to go after Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and the reasons she and the Mayor of D.C. REJECTED 10,000 soldiers, which would have easily stopped any future security problem,” complained Trump on Truth Social. “His testimony wouldn’t have mattered, anyway, because the ‘Committee’ QUICKLY and ILLEGALLY DELETED & DESTROYED ALL EVIDENCE & FINDINGS!”

He continued:

There was MUCH, MUCH, MUCH, evidence and findings that the Unselect Committee DID NOT WANT SEEN. This deleted and destroyed evidence is a big part of my defense, and the defense of many others. They should be the ones who are prosecuted, not Peter Navarro who, by the way, was single greatest trade negotiator against China, who paid the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars during the Trump Administration (never paid ten cents before us!). Only China is celebrating the Navarro conviction!

Pelosi, the Speaker of the House at the time of the January 6 Capitol riot, was one of the targets of the mob sent to the Capitol Building by Trump to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

One woman confronting Capitol police officers during the riot demanded that they hand Pelosi over so they could “hang that fucking bitch.”

Trump has been indicted twice this year on charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the election, with one coming from a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. and another coming on RICO charges in the state of Georgia.

