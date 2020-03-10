comScore

Trump Tells Republican Senators He Wants to Cut Payroll Taxes — But Only Through The November Election

By Adrian CarrasquilloMar 10th, 2020, 2:53 pm

trump cdc

President Donald Trump told Republican senators that he wants a payroll tax holiday through the November election, ensuring voters can decide whether to re-elect him before taxes go up again, Bloomberg News reported.

The convenient proposal was made to Republican senators at their weekly conference lunch, with Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) calling reaction to the idea of waiving payroll taxes “mixed,” according to Bloomberg News.

Trump and his administration have scrambled to respond to the growing coronavirus outbreak across the country, floating “substantial” economic assistance as one way of juicing the economy and boosting consumer confidence, after the markets tumbled Monday.

On Twitter, people reacted to the fact that the president of the United States thinks it’s a good idea to waive payroll taxes only up to the November election, with former Obama advisor David Axelrod calling the proposal “revealing and scandalous.”

After the administration floated the idea of the payroll tax cut, the stock market rose 800 points, which Trump liked. It is up nearly 600 points as of this writing.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: