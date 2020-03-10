President Donald Trump told Republican senators that he wants a payroll tax holiday through the November election, ensuring voters can decide whether to re-elect him before taxes go up again, Bloomberg News reported.

Scoop: Trump told Republican senators in private lunch that he wants a payroll tax holiday *through the November election,* sources tell me. He doesn’t want taxes to go back up before voters decide whether to return him to office. Story out soon. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 10, 2020

The convenient proposal was made to Republican senators at their weekly conference lunch, with Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) calling reaction to the idea of waiving payroll taxes “mixed,” according to Bloomberg News.

Trump and his administration have scrambled to respond to the growing coronavirus outbreak across the country, floating “substantial” economic assistance as one way of juicing the economy and boosting consumer confidence, after the markets tumbled Monday.

On Twitter, people reacted to the fact that the president of the United States thinks it’s a good idea to waive payroll taxes only up to the November election, with former Obama advisor David Axelrod calling the proposal “revealing and scandalous.”

This is revealing… and scandalous. https://t.co/3fxcQFkpRF — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 10, 2020

Wonder why he chose that date?

Trump Tells GOP Senators He Wants Payroll Tax Waived Through Electionhttps://t.co/Y2DpnFfgzY @JenniferJJacobs via @bpolitics — Mike Dorning (@MikeDorning) March 10, 2020

Always a quid pro quo with this guy. — Kevin (@kevin_cracknell) March 10, 2020

After the administration floated the idea of the payroll tax cut, the stock market rose 800 points, which Trump liked. It is up nearly 600 points as of this writing.

Ronald Reagan’s great economist, the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has just said great things about a Payroll Tax Cut! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

