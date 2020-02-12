President Donald Trump got back on the Twitter machine to urge his Republican allies to vote against the Iran War Powers resolution.

“It is very important for our Country’s SECURITY that the United States Senate not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution. We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness,” Trump tweeted. “Americans overwhelmingly support our attack on terrorist Soleimani. If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal. The Democrats are only doing this as an attempt to embarrass the Republican Party. Don’t let it happen!”

….If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal. The Democrats are only doing this as an attempt to embarrass the Republican Party. Don’t let it happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

The Senate is expected to pass the resolution this week, which will limit Trump’s ability to authorize military action against Iran without getting approval from Congress first. The resolution was proposed in the aftermath of Trump’s decision to launch an airstrike last month that resulted in the death of Qasem Soleimani, leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The resolution is believed to have bipartisan support since it has the support of all 47 Democrats in the Senate, plus a number of Republican senators like Susan Collins, Mike Lee, and Rand Paul. It remains to be seen whether it will have enough support to override a presidential veto, however.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]