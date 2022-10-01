Trump Thanks Ginni Thomas at Rally for Standing by Stolen 2020 Election Lies: ‘She Didn’t Wilt Under Pressure’

Former President Donald Trump offered lavish praise for Ginni Thomas after she stuck to the false claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

Trump was in Warren, Michigan on Saturday night to rally for Republicans candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. As he was speaking, Trump gave a shout out to the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for maintaining her election denialism before the January 6 Committee.

“As we talk about and think of the rigged and stolen election…I would like to thank a great woman named Ginni Thomas,” Trump said. “She said still believes the 2020 election was stolen.”

Trump’s rally remarks come after his previous statement praising Mrs. Thomas for maintaining the false claim while she was being interviewed over her contact with John Eastman, the QAnon conspiracy theories she texted to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and her attempts to have election results thrown out in multiple states.

“She didn’t wilt under pressure like so many others that are weak people and stupid people,” Trump gushed. “She said what she thought, she said what she believes in. Too many Republicans are weak, and they’re afraid, and they better get strong fast or you’re not gonna have a Republican Party, and you’re not gonna have a country anymore.”

Trump continued the rally with a plethora of reiterations for his debunked claim to have won the 2020 election.

Watch above via Newsmax.

