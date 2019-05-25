President Donald Trump was up and tweeting early morning on the other side of the world, blasting Jussie Smollett and thanking Jon Voight for a flattering video he posted Friday night while on a Memorial Day Weekend trip to Japan.

Trump retweeted actor Jon Voight’s two videos that effusively praised the president as “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Thank you John, so nice! https://t.co/cfcXpzjYn7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019

Trump retweeted the video with a note saying “thank you John, so nice!” misspelling the Oscar-winning actor’s first name.

Trump also criticized Smollett, who made headlines after he claimed he was a victim of a hate crime in Chicago. He was then accused of faking the racially-charged crime against him but the charges were ultimately dropped. Smollett maintains is innocence and is reportedly in hiding.

Files in Smollett’s case were ordered unsealed by a Chicago judge this week.

In addition to great incompetence and corruption, The Smollett case in Chicago is also about a Hate Crime. Remember, “MAGA COUNTRY DID IT!” That turned out to be a total lie, had nothing to do with “MAGA COUNTRY.” Serious stuff, and not even an apology to millions of people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019

Trump accused officials in Chicago of “great incompetence and corruption.” He also seemed to argue his supporters are owed an apology.

Alongside the above tweets, Trump also retweeted a number of other items without comment, including a promotion by Jesse Watters for his interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Fox Saturday night.

[Image by Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images – with Twitter screenshot]

