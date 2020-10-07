Trump Thanks Supporter Tweeting They Would ‘Wade Through a Sea of COVID Infected Water’ to Vote for Him

President Donald Trump, still being monitored after returning from Walter Reed Monday, has continued to be active on Twitter.

He’s been tweetstorming about the “Russia hoax,” suggesting Joe Biden “SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED TO RUN” because he “GOT CAUGHT,” and at one point he retweeted someone reacting to an upcoming DOJ press conference with an #ObamaGate hashtag. (The press conference was to announce charges against ISIS militants for the deaths of hostages including James Foley and Kayla Mueller.)

At one point during his morning tweeting, the president shanked one person who tweeted, “I would wade though a sea of COVID infested water to vote for President Trump on November 3rd.”

