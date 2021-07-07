Trump Thinks Newsmax Isn’t Covering His False Election Claims Enough: ‘You May Cut This Little Segment’

Former President Donald Trump apparently thinks Newsmax isn’t giving enough coverage to his false claims about the 2020 election.

Trump spoke with Newsmax after his announcement Wednesday of a lawsuit against Facebook and Twitter for banning him from their platforms.

As Trump once again repeated his baseless statements about the election being “stolen” from him, he remarked, “I know your network doesn’t cover it too much. You may cut this little segment out, and that’s okay.”

Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt assured him, “We’re not going to cut anything out, we promise you that.”

“But that’s okay if you do,” Trump said, “because people consider it to be a little bit controversial.”

He went on to call this “the single biggest issue for Republicans,” but said “nobody likes to talk about it” because “they get banned from Facebook and Twitter.”

Trump himself was banned from Facebook and Twitter after statements he made following the violent storming of the Capitol on January 6th, after the former president’s own stirring-up of election conspiracies.

When directly confronted at his earlier press conference about what he did to stop the rioting, Trump called January 6th an “unfortunate event” and touted that “my name wasn’t even mentioned” in a recent congressional report. He said the people who rioted that day are being treated unfairly and said there was “no reason” for Ashli Babbitt to be shot.

Back in April Newsmax posted an apology/retraction on its website for false claims made about a Dominion Voting Systems employee.

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

