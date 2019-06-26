President Donald Trump railed against multiple techn companies on Wednesday in a screed accusing them of anti-conservative bias and attempts to “rig” elections.

During his broad-range interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Trump wailed against the European Commission over trade and their scrutiny of American businesses, but eventually, he casually suggested filing a lawsuit against several major tech companies,

“We should be suing Google and Facebook and all that, and perhaps we will,” Trump said.

As the interview continued, the topic came into greater focus when Bartiromo asked Trump without pointing to any particular evidence “how concerned are you that technology companies are censoring conservatives and they’re going to do this right up to 2020 election?” This led to Trump complaining that Twitter is “terrible” and they “make it very hard for people to join me in Twitter, and they make it very much harder for me to get out the message.”

“These people are all Democrats. Its totally biased to Democrats,” Trump said. “If I announced tomorrow I am going to become a nice liberal Democrat, I would pick up 5 times more followers.”

After applauding Congressman Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) lawsuit against Twitter (litigation deemed by many analysts to be entirely without merit), Trump said legislation on tech companies might be necessary in the future, and Bartiromo provided no context when she moved ahead and remarked “somebody at Google said they don’t want what happened in 2016 to happen in 2020, they don’t want it to happen again.”

“Let me tell you, they’re trying to rig the election, that is what we should be looking at not the phony witch hunt,” Trump said.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

