President Donald Trump took a shot at former National Security Adviser John Bolton as he spoke to reporters during his trip to the southern border.

A reporter asked Trump what he thought about how Bolton recently bashed the administration’s handling of foreign policy by saying negotiations with North Korea and Iran were “doomed to failure.”

Trump shrugged off the criticism by bragging about his accomplishments, saying “the relationship is good” with North Korea, and that Bolton “set us back really badly” by proposing the Libyan model as his recommended approach.

“John really should take a look at how badly they’ve done in the past and maybe a new method would be good,” Trump said. That’s when he switched gears by threatening a “powerful attack.”

When asked who he would launch a “powerful attack” on, Trump refused to answer, saying “I’m not saying anything. There may be a very powerful one and maybe it won’t be necessary.”

“Guys like Bolton and others wanted to go into Iraq and that didn’t work out too well. That was a horrible idea, and I put him in any way,” Trump said. “He doesn’t realize that you get stuck, and they got stuck, and I’m unsticking it.”

He finished his point by saying it would be “very easy” to commence an attack.

Trump has ripping Bolton ever since the latter’s firing from the White House, and at another point in the press conference, Trump bashed Bolton’s foreign policy positions by saying they led America into the geopolitical quagmires of the Middle East.

Watch above, via Washington Post.

