Trump Threatens to Cut Off Funding to Michigan Based on False Claim They ‘Illegally’ Sent Out Absentee Ballots

By Ken MeyerMay 20th, 2020, 8:15 am

President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal funding to the state of Michigan, claiming without evidence that the state illegally distributed millions of absentee ballots.

“Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

It isn’t clear what prompted Trump’s tweet, but it comes after Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that all Michiganders registered to vote would receive applications that would let them submit absentee ballots for this year’s elections. Michigan law allows for permanent voting by mail, applications for which are already available online.

The state remains in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the gathering of crowds around polling areas has been a recurring source of concern throughout the health crisis.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that mail-in voting is susceptible to voter fraud, even though he has never been able to provide evidence of widespread corruption. Last month, he admitted that he also voted by mail, all while he continued to assail the process.

UPDATE – 9:12 a.m. ET: Benson has responded:

In the meantime, Trump is leveling similar accusations at Nevada.

