President Donald Trump attacked the 2020 film Parasite at his rally in Colorado Springs Thursday night, complaining that a foreign film won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” Trump, who is president, asked at his 2020 campaign rally. “And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With the Wind, can we get Gone With the Wind back please? Sunset Boulevard? So many great movies. The winner is from South Korea. I thought it was best foreign film. Best foreign movie.”

The Gone With the Wind reference drew scattered applause from the audience.

Trump continued with a shot at Brad Pitt, who criticized Republicans in his speech accepting the Oscar for Best Actor.

“Then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a fan of his,” Trump said. “A wise guy. He is a little wise guy. Best foreign movie. No, it was — this has never happened before. Anyway.

Trump moved on to harshly criticize a Fox News guest who pointed out earlier Thursday that his 2016 debate performances were “disastrous” and poorly received.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]