President Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon that he saw some “NOT fake news” in the Washington Post.

The president trashes the Post and New York Times regularly for “fake news,” but a report and a column from the Post with headlines he clearly liked led the president to give the paper a backhanded compliment of sorts:

Can’t believe the @washingtonpost wrote a positive front page story, “Unity Issue Has Parties Pointing To Trump. GOP Goes All In, While Democrats Clash Over Ideology & Tactics. Mr. President, We Are With You The Entire Way. REPUBLICANS Have….Coalesced Around Trump.”….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

….Then, on top of it all, Kathleen Parker, of all people, wrote “In Case You Were Wondering, Trump Won The Debate.” True, but what is going on at the @washingtonpost? NOT Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

The report the president is referring to is this piece on how the GOP is going “all in” on Trump for 2020 “while Democrats clash over ideology and tactics.” Trump’s tweet jumbled together quotes from the Post headline and the article itself (it was Kevin McCarthy, not the Post, that said “we are with you the entire way”):

The Republican lawmakers gathered in Baltimore erupted in cheers and laughter Thursday as President Trump warned of “the dangers” of energy-saving lightbulbs and falsely claimed that televisions turn off when wind turbines stop spinning. “Mr. President, we are with you the entire way!” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said as Trump ended his speech at the House GOP retreat. About 1,500 miles away in Houston, former vice president Joe Biden faced accusations of having a faulty memory during an intense Democratic presidential debate that exposed deep ideological divisions and included a few personal swipes.

The quote Trump touts about how Republicans have “coalesced around Trump” in full reads “Republicans, meanwhile, have largely coalesced around Trump, but it’s far from clear that the president has a winning message for 2020.”

Kathleen Parker‘s column, meanwhile, starts by saying Trump won the debate and continues, “Please don’t shoot the messenger. My left index finger recoiled a bit as it reached for the ‘T’ on the keyboard. But it’s true for this reason: Democrats are too earnest. They care too much. They’re too smart. They know too much.”

Parker says there’s an “it” factor that Trump possesses that’s lacking in the Democratic field right now:

Three years ago, Trump knew nothing, of course, but he made certain that viewers would not be bored. He hurled glib insults and tagged better men with insulting (but largely accurate) nicknames — and the crowds loved him. Today, Democratic contenders are so busy trying to demonstrate how un-Trump they are that they risk putting everyone to sleep.

[photo via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

