Amid a number of reports about his frustrations over the size of his Tulsa rally crowd, President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday night to tout the record ratings the rally got on Fox News.

Fox News got its largest Saturday night ratings in history during the rally with over 7 million viewers.

After tweeting a Fox News article on the numbers, the president posted, “WOW! The Trump Rally gives @FoxNews the “LARGEST SATURDAY NIGHT AUDIENCE IN ITS HUSTORY”. Isn’t it amazing that virtually nobody in the Lamestream Media is reporting this rather major feat!”

WOW! The Trump Rally gives @FoxNews the “LARGEST SATURDAY NIGHT AUDIENCE IN ITS HUSTORY”. Isn’t it amazing that virtually nobody in the Lamestream Media is reporting this rather major feat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

The president was reportedly frustrated over coverage of the empty seats at the venue. Just today the Daily Beast reported, “President Trump complained to top advisers about being put in a position where the media could mock him. He ordered his team to immediately find out what went wrong.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]