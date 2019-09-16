President Donald Trump continued trashing the New York Times tonight at his New Mexico rally over the story on Brett Kavanaugh.

“The left tries to threaten, bully, intimidate Americans into submission,” he said. “They use Democrat prosecutors and congressional committees whenever they can… to demean you, to libel you. They try to blacklist, coerce, cancel or destroy anyone who gets in their way.”

Trump then brought up Kavanaugh and the Times‘ story that he was being accused of sexual misconduct again but it turned out the woman at the center of it didn’t recall the incident and the Times had to add an editor’s note.

The president touted his tweets saying everyone involved should resign, saying “They’ve taken the old Grey Lady and broken her down, destroyed her virtue, and ruined her reputation.”

“They have to change their ways,” he continued. “They wrote a story about somebody that said she doesn’t remember this.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com