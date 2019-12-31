comScore

Trump Trashes Pelosi: ‘All Lies, Most Overrated Person I Know!’

By Josh FeldmanDec 31st, 2019, 1:08 pm

President Donald Trump isn’t ending the year without a few more shots at Speaker Nancy Pelosi over impeachment.

Trump has been trashing “Crazy Nancy” a lot since the House voted on impeachment, particularly over Pelosi holding up articles of impeachment from going to the Senate yet.

This afternoon the president mocked Pelosi over the move, saying it’s because they “have no case.”

“She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know!” he added.

The president also sent another tweet telling people to “Read the Transcripts!”

