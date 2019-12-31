President Donald Trump isn’t ending the year without a few more shots at Speaker Nancy Pelosi over impeachment.

Trump has been trashing “Crazy Nancy” a lot since the House voted on impeachment, particularly over Pelosi holding up articles of impeachment from going to the Senate yet.

This afternoon the president mocked Pelosi over the move, saying it’s because they “have no case.”

“She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know!” he added.

Remember when Pelosi was screaming that President Trump is a danger to our nation and we must move quickly. They didn’t get one Republican House vote, and lost 3 Dems. They produced no case so now she doesn’t want to go to the Senate. She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

The president also sent another tweet telling people to “Read the Transcripts!”

Read the Transcripts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

