Trump Tries to (Sort of) Walk Back Threat About GOP Not Turning Out in ’22, ’24 If Republicans Don’t Prioritize His False Election Claims

Former President Donald Trump tried to (sort of) walk back his threat to Republicans about their voters not turning out in 2022 and 2024.

Trump has been rather focused on falsely insisting he won the 2020 election for the entirety of 2021, and he has been incensed Republicans aren’t doing more to back him up on his baseless claims of widespread fraud.

So in a statement earlier this month, Trump called this the “single most important thing” for Republicans and threatened, “If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24.”

Two weeks later Trump is trying to sorta kinda walk it back while still pushing the big lie.

The statement that I made a few weeks ago saying that Republicans will not vote if the Election Fraud of 2020 is not fixed, was in no way meant to imply that I would tell them not to vote, but rather that they may not have the incentive to vote if the election process is not fully remedied, and quickly.

“People do not want to spend their time and money to have a SCAM like that happen again,” he continued, already spreading doubts about future elections.

“Regardless of anything or anyone, we must get out the Republican and SANE VOTE!” Trump added.

The former president recently sent an angry letter to The Wall Street Journal because its editorial board had the temerity to state the fact President Joe Biden fairly won Pennsylvania. The Journal’s decision to actually run this letter received a great deal of criticism.

