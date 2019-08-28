comScore

Trump Trolls Gillibrand for Dropping Out of the Race: ‘She Was the One I Was Really Afraid Of’

By Josh FeldmanAug 28th, 2019, 7:41 pm

President Donald Trump reacted to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand dropping out of the race with another trolling tweet.

Gillibrand dropped out this afternoon after not qualifying for the next round of debates.

Trump tweeted in response, “A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!”

After Seth Moulton dropped out earlier this month, Trump responded with another trolling tweet blaming him for the market plunge that day:

