President Donald Trump reacted to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand dropping out of the race with another trolling tweet.

Gillibrand dropped out this afternoon after not qualifying for the next round of debates.

Trump tweeted in response, “A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!”

A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

After Seth Moulton dropped out earlier this month, Trump responded with another trolling tweet blaming him for the market plunge that day:

The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

[image via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

