A couple of days ago, news broke that President Donald Trump is interested in potentially buying Greenland. Greenland, as the government made clear, is not for sale. But yesterday Trump confirmed he has interest in such a deal, while adding it’s not a huge priority.

Tonight he joked around on Twitter sharing a mock-up of a Trump Hotel in Greenland, saying, “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

And if you’re wondering, this was not made by the president’s team:

Greenland in 10 years. pic.twitter.com/akqWowauyu — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 15, 2019

