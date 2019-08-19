comScore

Trump Trolls With Mock-Up of a Greenland Trump Hotel: ‘I Promise Not to Do This’

By Josh FeldmanAug 19th, 2019, 8:29 pm

A couple of days ago, news broke that President Donald Trump is interested in potentially buying Greenland. Greenland, as the government made clear, is not for sale. But yesterday Trump confirmed he has interest in such a deal, while adding it’s not a huge priority.

Tonight he joked around on Twitter sharing a mock-up of a Trump Hotel in Greenland, saying, “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”

And if you’re wondering, this was not made by the president’s team:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: