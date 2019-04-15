Trump Tweets on Horrific Notre Dame Fire: ‘Perhaps Flying Water Tankers Could Be Used to Put It Out’

President Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon as he, like many many others, watched the coverage of the horrific fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Trump tweeted.

He also offered a suggestion on how to put out the fire: “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

[image via Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images]

