Trump Tweets on North Korea After Weapons Test: Kim Jong Un Won’t ‘Break His Promise to Me, Deal Will Happen!’

President Donald Trump this morning tweeted a statement on North Korea following the reports last night of North Korea test-firing short-range projectiles.

Trump––who held two high profile summits with Kim Jong Un––said he still believes a deal will happen, because “Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it.”

“He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me,” POTUS added.

Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

[photo via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

